Minissha Lamba, Chitrashi in play 'Hello Zindagi'

New Delhi: Five actresses, including Minissha Lamba, Kishwar Merchant, Delnaaz Irani, Guddi Maruti and Chitrashi Rawat, star in a new play "Hello Zindagi", which is penned by popular television actress Smita Bansal.

Felicity Theatre is presenting "Hello Zindagi", which is directed by Raman Kumar and will be staged at the Kamani Auditorium here on March 23.

This theatre show revolves around five women of different backgrounds and characteristics, and who stay together in a posh flat in Mumbai.

Kumar said in a statement: "Through 'Hello Zindagi', we have tried to portray that God has made life beautiful, but it is we who create problems for ourselves. This results in causing misery and problems. There are no shortcuts in life. The simpler your life, the happier it is. It was a pleasure collaborating with Smita Bansal on her debut theatrical script and I am sure her story will be appreciated by one and all."

Rahul Bhuchar, Producer and Managing Director, Felicity Theatre, has vouched for the production quality, powerful script and brilliant performances in the show.