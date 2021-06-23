Minissha Lamba reveals she once dated an actor, who was a big flirt and cheated on her!

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Minissha Lamba is back at making headlines. After talking about her divorce from restaurateur Ryan Tham last year, the actress is now in a relationship with a person, whose identity has been kept under wraps.

In an interview with radio host Siddharth Kannan, Minissha Lamba opened up on dating actors, "The reason why I would always shy away from wanting to date anyone from the industry, not just actors, was just this. Because there is so much temptation around all the time. I don’t want to say anything because there are a lot of people who are dating actors and it is not right to make a statement that will hurt somebody. But this was a decision that I took for myself and I would rather not. Because relationships, I feel, already are so difficult."

Minissha also shared on being cheated, "In one relationship which I had with an actor, yes. But I think only because the personality of the person was such that they were a big flirt."

Minissha Lamba married Ryan Tham on July 6, 2015. He is a restaurateur and owner of Juhu nightclub 'Trilogy'. Ryan is actress Pooja Bedi's cousin. The couple had announced the finalisation of their divorce proceedings in August last year.