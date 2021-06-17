Minissha Lamba is in a happy relationship after announcing separation from husband Ryan Tham!

New Delhi: Actress Minissha Lamba and husband Ryan Tham's marriage hit rock bottom and recently she opened up on her divorce. The couple tied the knot in 2015 after dating for about two years. The couple separated last year.

Minissha Lamba told Times of India, "Often, two people are better off not living together and there’s no one who did wrong or is to be blamed in those circumstances. Some things are too private to talk about as it would be disrespectful to the other individual. However, I would like to emphasise that the end of a relationship or marriage is not the end of life. You will have another chance to love, be loved, and will be able to brush the past aside. The only reason I’m now talking about it is to help people stuck in similar situations and to show that things will get better."

"I had a very robust support system in my close friends and family and I feel blessed about that", she added.

When asked about her relationship status, the actress quipped, "Yes. Currently, I’m in a happy relationship with a lovely person."

Minissha Lamba married Ryan Tham on July 6, 2015. He is a restaurateur and owner of Juhu nightclub 'Trilogy'. Ryan is actress Pooja Bedi's cousin. The couple had announced the finalisation of their divorce proceedings in August last year.