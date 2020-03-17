हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ministry of Railways shares Amitabh Bachchan's video on how to stay safe from Coronavirus - Watch

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan had shared a poem on the Coronavirus scare. 

Ministry of Railways shares Amitabh Bachchan&#039;s video on how to stay safe from Coronavirus - Watch

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has stepped forward and featured in a public safety video informing everyone on how to stay safe from the deadly novel Coronavirus which has affected thousands worldwide. 

The Ministry of Railways' official Twitter handle shared the public safety video featuring Bachchan senior. बॉलीवुड अभिनेता श्री अमिताभ बच्चन जी ने कोरोना वायरस को रोकने के तरीके के बारे में जानकारी साझा की।
जागरूक बने और दूसरों को भी जागरूक करें। #COVID2019 reads the tweet.

He can be seen guiding everyone on how to cover your mouth while sneezing and not touch eyes, nose and face to avoid infection. Also, he lists out various other precautions which can help create awareness about the deadly COVID-19 outbreak. 

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan had shared a poem on the Coronavirus scare. Big B recited the poem, giving reference to his famous 1996 music video 'Eer Bir Phatte'. 

Coronavirus which first emerged in China's Wuhan city has now spread across the globe. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the Coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic, prompting the governments worldwide to take extraordinary measures to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

 

