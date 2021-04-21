हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
‘Mira Moira hai’ says Shahid Kapoor on THIS post of wife Mira Rajput!

In her latest post on Tuesday, Mira who is a big fan of the American TV comedy show Schitt's Creek, re-created  her favourite character Moira Rose’s look with her own twist.

Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput has turned an Instagram influencer and enjoys a huge fan following. The mommy of two has 2.6 million Instagram followers and regularly shares with them informative videos, entertaining reels and gorgeous photos.

In her latest post on Tuesday (April 20), Mira who is a big fan of the American TV comedy show Schitt's Creek, re-created  her favourite character Moira Rose’s look with her own twist.

All the looks by Mira were in black and white coloured outfits and the 26-year-old looked absolutely stunning in each one of them.

“Television’s Moira Rose Here goes Bébés, my spin on Moira’s iconic fashion sense. Black, white and accented. Her maximalism and my minimalism: recipe for enchiladas? And ofcourse it had to be shot at Ray’s studio. Mousepad anyone?,” captioned Mira along with the details of each of her looks.

Hubby Shahid Kapoor could not resist himself from commenting on his wife’s latest post and cheekily commented, “Mira moira hai”.

Check out the post below.

Shahid Kapoor married Mira Rajput in July 2015 in a private Gurudwara ceremony in Delhi. The couple welcomed their first baby, daughter Misha Kapoor in August 2016 and son Zain Kapoor in September 2018. 

