Ishaan Khatter shares hilarious video of mom Neliima Azeem throwing tantrums, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput react

New Delhi: The 'Dhadhak' actor Ishaan Khatter struck a chord with each one of his fans when he posted his latest video on 'Instagram vs. Reality' featuring his mother and film actress Neliima Azeem.

On Sunday (April 18), the 25-year-old actor took to Instagram to share the hilarious video in which he gets yelled at by his mother - a situation familiar to most people!

In the video, for the 'Instagram' part, Ishaan posts scenic clips of butterflies and stray cats, showing himself enjoying nature during the lockdown. However, in the 'reality' part, Ishaan finds himself getting yelled at by his mother Neliima Azeem for keeping her chocolate bars outside her room.

Azeem can be heard saying, "I want my chocolate now!" and then Ishaan counters her by saying, "You've been eating one whole bar of chocolate if not more a day and I've found this out after a week."

In a hilarious response, his mother retorts by saying, "Who are you? You're just my younger kid, idiot!".

Have a look at the funny video:

Ishaan's half-brother Shahid Kapoor commented on the video saying, "Ohhhhh the legend of mommy" while his wife Mira Rajput also left a funny comment, quoting Ishaan and Shahid's mom. She wrote, "Hahahaha WHO ARE YOU!" and "I WILL SASHA". Khatter's 'Bhoot Police' co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi also commented on the photo saying, "Ha ha ha! Mama".

Ishaan Khatter is the son of Rajesh Khattar and Neliima Azeem. Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is Ishaan's half-brother from Neliima Azeem's previous marriage with Pankaj Kapur.

Ishaan made his film debut with Majid Majidi's drama 'Beyond the Clouds' in 2017 and then went on to star in the commercial film 'Dhadhak' in 2018. He had also featured in the mini-series 'A Suitable Boy' in 2020. In the same year, he also co-starred with Chunky Panday's daughter Ananya Panday in the film 'Khaali Peeli'. The young actor will next be seen in the comedy horror film 'Phone Bhoot' alongside Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi.