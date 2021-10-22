Mira Rajput dives into ocean in stunning pink bikini, gets her dose of 'Vitamin Sea' - Watch

New Delhi: Social media star and Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput is enjoying the blue oceans and clear skies in the tropical island of the Maldives while vacationing with her family.

All throughout her trip, she has been updating fans with glimpses of her days at the beach and her beautiful floral outfits. Now, Mira has shared a video of herself diving inside the ocean in a pink bikini and swimming inside the clear blue water.

She looked super stunning in a pink bikini and looked much like a mermaid as she was swimming towards the camera.

Take a look at the video:

On the same day she posted this video, her hubby Shahid shared a hilarious video of himself performing a moonwalk on the beach and then breaking out into bhangra dance at the end.

Mira has a huge fanbase and so in order to keep them updated about her personal life, she often treats them with some interesting tidbits of her personal life.

Shahid and Mira got married on July 7, 2015. Theirs was a family affair with only close friends in attendance. They are one of the power couples in the Hindi movie business and also a regular at various fashion dos.

The duo got blessed with a baby girl named Misha on August 26, 2016, and welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Zain in September 2018.