Mira Rajput does a perfect plank on her rooftop, brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter hails the 'boss'!

New Delhi: Actor Shahid Kapoor's stunning wife Mira Rajput has had a fab time recently after attending BFF's wedding. The gorgeous inside pictures on social media created a flutter, leaving fans all excited. Now, Mira is back to her fitness routine.

Mira Rajput took to Instagram and shared a picture of her doing the plank perfectly. Her post got reactions from several celebrities such as actor and brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married 5 years back on July 7 at a Gurudwara in Gurgaon. Theirs was a family affair with only close friends in attendance. They are one of the power couples in the Hindi movie business and also a regular at various fashion dos.

The duo got blessed with a baby girl named Misha on August 26, 2016, and welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Zain in September 2018.

On the work front, Shahid is currently working on the Hindi remake of Telugu superhit 'Jersey' starring Nani.