Mira Rajput in shock after smog chokes Delhi skies, says 'this can't be my home'

New Delhi: Social media queen Mira Rajput Kapoor recently took to Instagram stories to express her shock at the amount of smog that choked Delhi's skies after Diwali.

The celebrity wrote that this city (Delhi) can't be her home and that people need to be more mindful of air pollution, especially during Diwali. Mira also encouraged support groups to create more awareness around the practice of stubble burning.

She wrote, "This can't be my home... Please let's do our bit. Don't burn crackers, segregate your waste (whatever isn't gets burnt) and support groups that are creating awareness about the stubble burning."

Take a look at her story:

Two days after Diwali, the Air Quality Index of the national capital continues to remain in the ‘severe’ category.

As a thick blanket of smog shrouded the skies of Delhi on Saturday (November 6, 2021) as well, the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research-informed that Delhi`s overall air quality was found to be in the ‘severe’ category with the overall AQI standing at 533.

Recently, Mira Rajput returned from her Maldives trip along with her husband Shahid Kapoor and their kids. Their vacay photos and videos had created quite a strong buzz online.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married 5 years back on July 7 at a Gurudwara in Gurgaon. Theirs was a family affair with only close friends in attendance. They are one of the power couples in the Hindi movie business and also a regular at various fashion dos.

The duo got blessed with a baby girl named Misha on August 26, 2016, and welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Zain in September 2018.