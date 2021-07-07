हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shahid Kapoor

Mira Rajput pens a romantic note for hubby Shahid Kapoor on 6th wedding anniversary!

Bollywood power-couple Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput are celebrating their sixth wedding anniversary today, i.e on July 07 (Wednesday). 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood power-couple Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput are celebrating their sixth wedding anniversary today, i.e on July 07 (Wednesday). 

Sharing her happiness on Instagram, Mira shared a beautiful picture of herself along with her hubby Shahid and wrote, “I love you more than words suffice. Happy 6, my love my life..”

 

In the picture, the duo can be seen hugging each other and the couple is all smiles while posing for the camera.

Shahid and Mira got married on July 7, 2015. They are now doting the parents of two kids- and Zain. 

The lovebirds are often seen sharing pictures of each other on the internet. Mira and Shahid’s cute banter is quite famous on social media and their fans can’t get enough of it.

On the work front, Shahid has completed shooting for his upcoming project ‘Jersey’ alongside his father Pankaj Kapur. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles.

 

