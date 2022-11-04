Mira Rajput visits Jantar Mantar, Rambagh Palace in Jaipur, says ' I’m still dreaming about the dal batti churma'-PICS

New Delhi: Social media influencer Mira Rajput, who is married to actor Shahid Kapoor, recently visited the pink city, Jaipur. She took to Instagram to share some pictures from her stay and also posted a long note, where she detailed her experience and also shared recommendations for her fans.

While sharing the pictures from her travels, she wrote a long note that read, "Jaipur is my soul city. I immediately feel a sense of warmth, comfort and belonging when I’m there. Maybe because I’ve lived through my Mom’s memories of school and explored the city with her, or the memorable trips to the Lit Fest over the years or maybe just the intensity of culture without it being overwhelming."

She further added, "The people, the art forms, the Jantar Mantar (I was blown away by how the astronomical centre was built 300 years ago to correctly calculate time, planetary movements and even the percentage of each zodiac sign in the sky) and the Thali! Every time I visit I want to stay just one more day."

She concluded the note by sharing her favourite food recommendations., "Food recco - found this amazing Thali place called Thali and more (which is a simple all vegetarian eatery) and man I’m still dreaming about the Dal Batti Churma and the Aloo Pyaz sabzi. The one in the picture is from Rambagh Palace and ask for Kishen ji to tell you all the stories from when he spent time with Maharani Gayatri Devi as her personal butler. And do not miss Rawat ki Kachori. I had one everyday with Lassi!

Here is the post shared by Mira:

Here are couple of pictures shared by Mira:

Mira Rajput got married to Shahid Kapoor in the year 2015. They have a daughter named Misha and a son named Zain.