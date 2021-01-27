Mira Rajput's glamourous Goa vacay is a treat to the eyes and hubby Shahid Kapoor calls it 'magic' - In pics

New Delhi: Actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput Kapoor is chilling at the beaches of Goa. She headed for a vacay a few days back and has been treating all her followers with stunning pictures from her holiday.

Looking glamourous in all her outings, one of Mira Rajput's recent pictures caught the attention of hubby Shahid Kapoor who dropped an adorable comment on her timeline as well. Check it out here:

Mira kept her vacay wardrobe flowy, colourful and vibrant. From easy-breezy dresses to stunning black knotted bustier with pop coloured pants - the girl knows it all!

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married 5 years back on July 7 at a Gurudwara in Gurgaon. Theirs was a family affair with only close friends in attendance. They are one of the power couples in the Hindi movie business and also a regular at various fashion dos.

The duo got blessed with a baby girl named Misha on August 26, 2016, and welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Zain in September 2018.

On the work front, Shahid is currently working on the Hindi remake of Telugu superhit 'Jersey' starring Nani.