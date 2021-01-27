हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput's glamourous Goa vacay is a treat to the eyes and hubby Shahid Kapoor calls it 'magic' - In pics

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married 5 years back on July 7 at a Gurudwara in Gurgaon. Theirs was a family affair with only close friends in attendance. They are one of the power couples in the Hindi movie business and also a regular at various fashion dos. 

Mira Rajput&#039;s glamourous Goa vacay is a treat to the eyes and hubby Shahid Kapoor calls it &#039;magic&#039; - In pics
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput Kapoor is chilling at the beaches of Goa. She headed for a vacay a few days back and has been treating all her followers with stunning pictures from her holiday. 

Looking glamourous in all her outings, one of Mira Rajput's recent pictures caught the attention of hubby Shahid Kapoor who dropped an adorable comment on her timeline as well. Check it out here:

Mira kept her vacay wardrobe flowy, colourful and vibrant. From easy-breezy dresses to stunning black knotted bustier with pop coloured pants - the girl knows it all!

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married 5 years back on July 7 at a Gurudwara in Gurgaon. Theirs was a family affair with only close friends in attendance. They are one of the power couples in the Hindi movie business and also a regular at various fashion dos. 

The duo got blessed with a baby girl named Misha on August 26, 2016, and welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Zain in September 2018.

On the work front, Shahid is currently working on the Hindi remake of Telugu superhit 'Jersey' starring Nani. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Mira RajputShahid Kapoormira rajput kapoormira rajput picsGoamira rajput photos
Next
Story

On Shehnaaz Gill's birthday bash, Sidharth Shukla throws her in pool ahead of cake-cutting ceremony - Watch inside videos
  • 1,06,89,527Confirmed
  • 1,53,724Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,88,38,834Confirmed
  • 21,22,587Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT19M49S

Farmers Tractor Rally: Will the farmer leaders apologize to the country?