Mismatched 3: Orry Calls Prajakta Koli A Bad Actress

Mumbai: Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, is a viral star, he stirred controversy recently when he called Prajakta Koli a “bad actor” in one of his Snapchat stories. While the remark appeared to be directed at her performance, Orry later clarified that he was referring to a specific reel and not her acting in general. However, the damage was already done, as the comment went viral and sparked a heated debate online.

Prajakta, who stars in Netflix’s popular series Mismatched, reprised her role in the recently released third season. While the show has a dedicated fan base, many viewers shared mixed opinions about her performance this time around. Some Reddit threads echoed Orry’s sentiments, with users critiquing her acting as “flat” and “unconvincing.”

One Redditor commented, “Influencers like Prajakta need to stick to what they are good at. Acting isn’t her strong suit.” Another added, “Her charm as a YouTuber doesn’t translate well on screen. She lacks depth.” However, loyal fans of the actress came to her defense, with one writing, “Prajakta has done a commendable job. Everyone has room for improvement, and she’s still learning.”

Orry’s comments have reignited the age-old debate about influencers transitioning to acting. Critics argue that social media personalities often get acting opportunities due to their online popularity rather than their skills. This sentiment was apparent in many online discussions, where viewers questioned the increasing trend of influencers taking center stage in mainstream projects. Orry took to social media to clarify his stance that it was limited to Prajakta's reel character in the show, branding it self-righteous and holier-than-thou.

Prajakta Koli, who started as a YouTuber with her channel MostlySane, has successfully transitioned into acting, with roles in Jugjugg Jeeyo and Mismatched. While her journey from influencer to actor has inspired many, it has also subjected her to increased scrutiny.

As Mismatched 3 continues to trend, Prajakta remains in the spotlight, navigating both praise and criticism. Whether she addresses Orry’s comments or chooses to focus on her craft remains to be seen.