rohit saraf

'Mismatched' actor Rohit Saraf didn't think he would get along with co-star Prajakta Koli

The 'Mismatched' actor called himself and Koli "snarky, cocky people" who bonded on that. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram/rohitsaraf10

Mumbai: Actor Rohit Saraf says he did not think that he would get along with Prajakta Koli while working on the web series 'Mismatched', and was pleasantly surprised when they ended up bonding.

"I don't think I have enough superlatives to tell you just how much fun it has been to work with Prajakta Koli. Interestingly, when I met her for the first time during the auditions, I didn't think we would get along, because it seemed like she is not someone who would open up on the first meeting," Rohit said.

"But after our readings, we realised that we are both really snarky, cocky people, and we basically bonded on that. After that, the journey was a complete laugh riot," he added.

The teen romance revolves around Rishi, who is in search of his happily ever after, and Dimple, who dreams of being a tech wizard. Although they start off on a wrong note, the two develop a friendship over a period of time. The series is about how this perfectly imperfect couple who try to build an app.

The Netflix show also stars Vidya Malavade, Vihaan Samat, Taaruk Raina, Devyani Shorey , Muskkaan Jaferi, and Rannvijay Singha.

