Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar joins hands with former pageant winners to raise awareness about coronavirus COVID-19

New Delhi: In the wake of the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak, the government extended the 21-day lockdown ending on April 21 to May 3, 2020. Our celebrities from all walks of lives have been urging everyone to follow the guidelines and maintain social distancing.

The pandemic flu has hit the world hard and affected millions already. Therefore, in order to raise awareness about the deadly COVID-19 virus, three former Miss Worlds, Manushi Chhillar (Miss World 2017) from India, Stephanie Del Valle, (Miss World 2016) from Puerto Rico and Vanessa Ponce (Miss World 2018) from Mexico have joined hands.

They recently had an Instagram live chat and discussed how to battle the stigma of infection in their respective countries.

“At a time like this, whatever each one of us can do to raise as much awareness about COVID-19 in our respective countries and communities will be key to stop the virus in its tracks. I wanted to tell people that we are in this together and what is happening in India is also happening in the rest of the world", Manushi said.

Adding more, she said, "The pain we are witnessing with the loss of lives, the struggles, the hardships of Indians are similar to what is happening in every country of the world and the Miss Worlds from Mexico and Puerto Rico will speak on the same. We are one world and we can fight and heal collectively. That’s the intent of this exercise."

The three former Miss Worlds will be using social media as a platform to discuss the steps taken by their countries to fight the virus and also highlight the individual work they are doing in association with their government bodies to raise awareness on COVID-19.

Manushi has already been roped in by the Haryana State Government and UNICEF India to raise as much awareness among the people of India.

The beauties will also discuss the importance of mental health at a time like this and how to battle the stigma of coronavirus that is set in people’s minds.

At a time like this, it is imperative for known figures to come forward and make a difference.