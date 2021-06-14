हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sushant Singh Rajput

'Miss you, your questions': Bhumi Pednekar, Arjun Bijlani, others remember Sushant Singh Rajput with a heavy heart

Bhumi Pednekar, Arjun Bijlani and Ravir Shorey among others remember Sushant Singh Rajput with emotional posts on his first death anniversary.

&#039;Miss you, your questions&#039;: Bhumi Pednekar, Arjun Bijlani, others remember Sushant Singh Rajput with a heavy heart
File photo

New Delhi:  It's been a year since Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput died (June 14), but his painful demise still weighs heavy on his friends, family and fans. 

On his first death anniversary many celebrities have taken to social media to remember the 'Kai Po Che!' actor and his wonderful presence. Actors such as Bhumi Pednekar, Arjun Bijlani, Pulkit Samrat and Ranvir Shorey have shared pictures with the late actor and written about their fondest memory with him.

Have a look at their heartfelt posts:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi (@bhumipednekar)

 

 

While the void he left in the Bollywood industry will never be filled, he has left us with many great films, quotes and thoughtful posts to remember him. 

On June 14, 2020, Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra home leaving his friends, family and fans in immense pain. The loss of the talented star left the Bollywood industry in shambles and fans are still mourning his untimely death.

As an actor, Sushant had started on the small screen with his television roles in the 2008 show 'Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil', followed by Zee TV's popular show 'Pavitra Rishta' by Ekta Kapoor.

Owing to his talent and charm, his performance in 'Pavitra Rishta' alongside Ankita Lokhande led him to reach new heights and gave him immense popularity, opening a gateway to Bollywood.

Soon the rising star made his movie debut with Abhishek Kapoor`s 2013 release Kai Po Che! and then went on to act in Shuddh Desi Romance, PK, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Raabta, Kedarnath, Chhichhore, Drive, and Dil Bechara.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sushant Singh Rajputsushant singh rajput first death anniversarysushant singh rajput death
Next
Story

Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande holds 'havan' at home

Must Watch

PT39S

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal reaches Ahmedabad