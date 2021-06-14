हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sushant Singh Rajput first death anniversary: His last post dedicated to his mother will leave you teary-eyed!

Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput on his first death anniversary (June 14), we take a look at his last post on Instagram dedicated to his mother.

Pic courtesy: Instagram/Sushant Singh Rajput

New Delhi: It's been a whole year since Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput left us for his heavenly abode on June 14, 2020. However, his friends, family and fans are still reeling from his sudden and tragic demise. 

Sushant was a man full of wonder and thought, he had unique passions outside of acting and always showed a curiosity that's unfound in our busy world. As we look back at his movies and insightful interviews, we still keep him alive in our memory.

Interestingly, Sushant's last Instagram post was about his mother, who he was known to adore very much. He had captioned the beautiful black and white picture of his mother saying, "Blurred past evaporating from teardrops, Unending dreams carving an arc of smile, And a fleeting life, negotiating between the two."

Have a look at the emotional post:

 

The actor was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020 - in an apparent suicide case. However, since then various details of the actor’s personal life have come out in the media and the case is sub judice.  

Sushant made his debut in television in 2009 as ‘Manav’ from Pavitra Rishta and ruled the audience's hearts. The actor made his Bollywood debut in 2003 with Abhishek Kapoor’s ‘Kai Po Che’ which was immensely loved both by the critics and viewers. 

