Mithun Chakraborty's daughter-in-law and TV actress Madalsa Sharma's bold and beautiful avatar drives fans crazy!

New Delhi: The legendary actor Mithun Chakraborty's daughter-in-law Madalsa Sharma has worked in several movies and is these days seen in the popular TV show 'Anupamaa'.

Madalsa Sharma made her debut in movies back in 2009 with 'Fitting Master', a Telugu venture. She has worked in Kannada, Telugu, Punjabi, Tamil and Hindi movies in her decade long career.

An avid Instagrammer, Madalsa dropped some of her jaw-dropping pictures, sending netizens into a tizzy. Take a look:

Mithun Chakraborty's son Mahaakshay aka Mimoh tied the knot with Madalsa Sharma at the gorgeous locales of Ooty. The couple got married on July 10, 2018, in the presence of family and close friends.

Madalsa Sharma has 416K followers on Instagram and regularly keeps her fans updated with fresh posts on social media.