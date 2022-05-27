हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Hansal Mehta

Hansal Mehta reveals 'kiss between Pratik Gandhi and Ranveer Brar was meant to be awkward'

'Modern Love, Mumbai' started streaming on May 13, 2022, across 240 countries and territories on Amazon Prime Video.  

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Amazon Prime Video's 'Modern Love, Mumbai' is an anthology consisting of 6 beautiful love stories. Prominent filmmakers of Indian cinema - Hansal Mehta, Vishal Bharadwaj, Nupoor Asthana, Shonali Bose, Dhruv Sehgal, and Alankrita Shrivastava explore the different shades of love in the city of dreams, Mumbai.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Hansal Mehta, who directed Baai in the anthology, talked about its story the 'awkward kiss' between Pratik Gandhi and Ranveer Brar. He said, "The intention was not to titillate. And one must understand, that the character of Manzu comes from years of repression. He is not going to suddenly get up and start kissing like Dean Martin. It was an attempt to show that repression. Some people have messaged me asking why are they so awkward. I said ‘I’m glad you see it is awkward’. When you meet somebody for the first time, you feel passionate but you won’t have that perfect kiss. It is a progression. That’s what we tried to show. I don’t know why people need it to be perfect."

Baai is a love story of Manzar (Pratik Gandhi) and Rajveer (Ranveer Brar). The short film has received all the love for portraying the LGBTQ community and gay romance. Baai is played by veteran actress Tanuja who is seen in a strong matriarchal role of a grandmother. 

'Modern Love, Mumbai' started streaming on May 13, 2022, across 240 countries and territories on Amazon Prime Video.

 

