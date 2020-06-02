Mohena Kumari Singh of TV show 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' fame diagnosed with coronavirus, COVID-19 along with other family members

New Delhi: Popular television actress Mohena Kumari Singh of 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' fame has been tested COVID-19 positive along with other members of the family. Mohena, in her latest social media post, gave a health update to fans and thanked everyone for good wishes.

Reportedly, Mohena, her husband, mother-in-law, sister-in-law amongst others - in total seven members of the Royal family have tested positive. But in her post, she doesn't mention about the deadly novel coronavirus.

Mohena got married to Uttarakhand Tourism Minister, Satpal Maharaj's son Suyesh Rawat in 2019.

In her long post, she explained how difficult the last few days have been for the family amid this health crisis.

Fans and friends dropped their comments on her post timeline and sent 'get well soon' messages.