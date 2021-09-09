Mom is singing Happy Birthday to me from right up there: Akshay Kumar on missing his mother Aruna Bhatia on birthday!

New Delhi: Superstar Akshay Kumar's mother, Aruna Bhatia left this world for her heavenly abode on September 8, 2021. A day after, the actor turned a year older, and on his special day, he shared a picture with his late mom, missing her immensely.

Akshay Kumar wrote: Would have never liked it this way but am sure mom is singing Happy Birthday to me from right up there! Thanks to each one of you for your condolences and wishes alike. Life goes on.

Would have never liked it this way but am sure mom is singing Happy Birthday to me from right up there! Thanks to each one of you for your condolences and wishes alike. Life goes on. pic.twitter.com/PdCGtRxrvq — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 9, 2021

Bellbottom star broke the news of his mother's demise on social media and several celebrities including an ocean of fan following extended condolences.

The exact cause of her death is still unknown, although she was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Hiranandani Hospital in Mumbai a few days back.

Her last rites were performed on the same day in the afternoon at Pawan Hans Crematorium in suburban Mumbai. Many Bollywood big shots including Rohit Shetty, Riteish Deshmukh, Sajid Khan, Bhushan Kumar and Ramesh Taurani among many others paid their last respects.

Inconsolable Akshay with his wife Twinkle Khanna, her cousin Karan Kapadia were seen at the funeral.

Several celebrities such as Ajay Devgn, Salman Khan, Nimrat Kaur, Dia Mirza, Vindu Dara Singh among others extended condolences and mourned the demise of Akshay's mother.

Also, in the evening, Akshay was seen at director Aanand L Rai's residence as latter's mother too died on September 8, 2021. He extended condolences for his major loss.