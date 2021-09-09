हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Akshay Kumar birthday

Mom is singing Happy Birthday to me from right up there: Akshay Kumar on missing his mother Aruna Bhatia on birthday!

Akshay Kumar's mother, Aruna Bhatia's last rites were performed on the same day in the afternoon at Pawan Hans Crematorium in suburban Mumbai. Many Bollywood big shots including Rohit Shetty, Riteish Deshmukh, Sajid Khan, among many others paid their last respects. 

Mom is singing Happy Birthday to me from right up there: Akshay Kumar on missing his mother Aruna Bhatia on birthday!
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Superstar Akshay Kumar's mother, Aruna Bhatia left this world for her heavenly abode on September 8, 2021. A day after, the actor turned a year older, and on his special day, he shared a picture with his late mom, missing her immensely. 

Akshay Kumar wrote: Would have never liked it this way but am sure mom is singing Happy Birthday to me from right up there! Thanks to each one of you for your condolences and wishes alike. Life goes on.

Bellbottom star broke the news of his mother's demise on social media and several celebrities including an ocean of fan following extended condolences. 

The exact cause of her death is still unknown, although she was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Hiranandani Hospital in Mumbai a few days back. 

Her last rites were performed on the same day in the afternoon at Pawan Hans Crematorium in suburban Mumbai. Many Bollywood big shots including Rohit Shetty, Riteish Deshmukh, Sajid Khan, Bhushan Kumar and Ramesh Taurani among many others paid their last respects. 

Inconsolable Akshay with his wife Twinkle Khanna, her cousin Karan Kapadia were seen at the funeral. 

Several celebrities such as Ajay Devgn, Salman Khan, Nimrat Kaur, Dia Mirza, Vindu Dara Singh among others extended condolences and mourned the demise of Akshay's mother.

Also, in the evening, Akshay was seen at director Aanand L Rai's residence as latter's mother too died on September 8, 2021. He extended condolences for his major loss. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Akshay Kumar birthdayAkshay KumarAkshay Kumar motheraruna bhatiaAruna Bhatia deadAkshay Kumar's momaruna bhatia diesHappy Birthday Akshay Kumar
Next
Story

Pakistani actress Saba Qamar of 'Hindi Medium' fame in trouble, court issues arrest warrant

Must Watch

PT7M6S

PM Narendra Modi to chair 13th BRICS summit today