Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor misses her waistline, shares throwback picture with Saif Ali Khan

New Delhi: Kareena Kapoor often uses her Instagram account to share throwback pictures. Taking to the platform again, the ‘Jab We Met’ actress posted a photograph along with husband, actor Saif Ali Khan from 2007. The picture seems to be during the time the duo were shooting for their movie ‘Tashan’.

In the picture, Kareena can be seen wearing a crop top while Saif is sporting his famous handlebar moustache. Craving for her lean figure, mom-to-be, Kareena wrote, “Throwing it way back... Circa '07, Jaisalmer. Ooooooh that waistline... I’m talking about mine, not saifus. #TakeMeBack.”

This is what Kareena posted:

Kareena and Saif reportedly fell in love on the sets of their film ‘Tashan’, which released in 2008. The movie also starred Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor in prominent roles.

Kareena quite frequently uses her platform to share glimpses of her family life. Have a look at Kareena’s pictures with Saif:

Kareena and Saif got married in 2012, and have a four-year-old son, Taimur Ali Khan. Kareena is expecting her second child. She announced her pregnancy in August 2020.

Professionally, the actress recently wrapped up her shoot for upcoming film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ co-starring Aamir Khan. She is currently the host of video podcast ‘What Women Want’.