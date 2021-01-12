Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrates Fortune Night with BFFs Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora, check pic

New Delhi: Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan had a small get-together with her girl gang and took to social media to share a glimpse of the fun they were having. The pregnant actress has been making the most of her time during her third trimester.

In the picture she posted, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Karisma Kapoor and Mallika Bhat are seen sitting on a couch and chilling with Kareena Kapoor and some delectable delights placed in front of them.

Kareena took to Instagram to post the pic on Monday evening and earlier had posted a picture in the morning of herself revealing in the caption that she was gonna spend her Monday in pajamas.

All the members of this girl gang posted the same picture using the same action that says: “It’s been a FORTUNE of memories... on to the next... to new beginnings.”

Take a look at the adorable moment of the 'girls night in' that Kareena shared:

There are speculations as to what the cryptic caption is trying to say as Kareena Kapoor coincidentally lives in a building named Fortune Heights. The caption may hint that she may be moving out of this house and shifting to another place before she welcomes her second baby into the world.

Kareena married Saif Ali Khan in 2012 and gave birth to Taimur in 2016. The couple had earlier announced that they are expecting their second child on August 12.

On the work front, the actress had recently wrapped up her shoot for upcoming film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ co-starring Aamir Khan in Delhi.