Mommy to be Dia Mirza shares stunning sun-kissed photo from ‘work from home’

New Delhi: Actress Dia Mirza is effortlessly gorgeous and her recent post is proof of the same.

On Saturday (April 24), Dia took to her Instagram stories to share a sun-kissed photo of herself. She also had a ‘Work From Home’ gif attached on the photo.

The mommy-to-be looked radiant in the picture.

Check out the photo:

Dia earlier shared the news of her pregnancy on Instagram with a photo of herself cradling her baby bum from her honeymoon in Maldives. The actress called motherhood the ‘purest of dreams’ and captioned her photo as, “Blessed to be...One with Mother Earth...One with the Life Force that is the beginning of everything...Of all stories. Lullabies. Songs. Of new saplings. And the blossoming of hope. Blessed to cradle this purest of all dreams in my womb.”

The picture was clicked by her husband Vaibhav Rekhi.

Dia married businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in an intimate wedding on February 15. The couple broke quite a few stereotypes with their wedding. Dia and Vaibhav opted for a female priest to perform the rituals and did not have the ‘kanyadaan’ (or giving away of the bride to the groom) ceremony.

Apart from sharing glimpses of her personal life, Dia is actively posting useful information regarding COVID-19.

Currently, India is in the midst of the ghastly second wave of the virus which has affected millions of lives.