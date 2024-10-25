New Delhi: Mona Singh, a talented actress with a distinct persona, exudes a unique charm that fans adore. She has become the standout star of Season 2, particularly with her impressive performance in 'Made in Heaven 2' and the recent announcement of 'Kohhra S2', where her unique Midas touch shines through. Currently, the actress is basking in the success of her recent release Munjya and is truly delighted with it.

While talking about the success of Munjya to Filmfare, Mona said, “A small budget film like Munjya crossing 100 crore is a whole new revelation. It has become a case study. I feel that it reinforces the fact that content is king and it always will be.''

Producers and directors should think about making a family entertainer, and not just looking at the hit formula, like going to Spain to shoot a song. It’s not about that anymore. It has to be a great story.”Mona further added.

Mona Singh, who gained widespread acclaim for 'Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin' and remains a fan favorite with '3 Idiots', is gearing up for an exciting new project.

In this upcoming film, tentatively titled 'Happy Patel Khatarnaak Jasoos' , she will take on a gangster avatar. Produced by Aamir Khan, the movie promises humor in the vein of 'Delhi Belly' and also stars Mithila Palkar and Sharib Hashmi in pivotal roles. Fans are eagerly awaiting this fresh twist in her career.

With the constant dedication she brings to her role, the excitement to see what she will deliver next is at an all-time high.

Stay tuned for further updates!