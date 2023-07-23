Mona Singh-Starrer 'Kafas' Gets Lauded By Critics, Audience

New Delhi: Mona Singh-starrer 'Kafas' has marked one month since its release on OTT platforms. This riveting drama series delves into the lives of a middle-class family. Their lives are turned upside down when their son, Sunny, is offered a life-changing career opportunity in a Bollywood film. The series has been widely acclaimed by the audiences and critics alike.

Mona Singh says, “We started shooting last year during Monsoon, we had back-to-back rehearsals and it’s beautiful to see how we have received an overwhelming response. Its amazing to see people talk about the show and how often I receive praises flooding on my emails, inboxes and social media. I am truly humbled by the love and support we've received, and it fuels my dedication to continue creating meaningful, impactful art.”

Meanwhile, Mona Singh was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha where the actress showcased her ability to bring depth and authenticity to her characters, leaving an indelible mark on the minds of the audience. The actress has previously seen in movies and shows like 3 Idiots, Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain, Kya Hua Tera Wada amongst many others.



