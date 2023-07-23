trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2639346
NewsLifestylePeople
MONA SINGH

Mona Singh-Starrer 'Kafas' Gets Lauded By Critics, Audience

Mona Singh was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha where the actress showcased her ability to bring depth and authenticity to her characters, leaving an indelible mark on the minds of the audience. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 23, 2023, 02:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Mona Singh-starrer 'Kafas' has marked one month since its release on OTT platforms
  • The series has been widely acclaimed by the audiences and critics alike

Trending Photos

Mona Singh-Starrer 'Kafas' Gets Lauded By Critics, Audience Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Mona Singh-starrer 'Kafas' has marked one month since its release on OTT platforms. This riveting drama series delves into the lives of a middle-class family. Their lives are turned upside down when their son, Sunny, is offered a life-changing career opportunity in a Bollywood film. The series has been widely acclaimed by the audiences and critics alike.

Mona Singh says, “We started shooting last year during Monsoon, we had back-to-back rehearsals and it’s beautiful to see how we have received an overwhelming response. Its amazing to see people talk about the show and how often I receive praises flooding on my emails, inboxes and social media. I am truly humbled by the love and support we've received, and it fuels my dedication to continue creating meaningful, impactful art.”

Meanwhile, Mona Singh was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha where the actress showcased her ability to bring depth and authenticity to her characters, leaving an indelible mark on the minds of the audience. The actress has previously seen in movies and shows like 3 Idiots, Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain, Kya Hua Tera Wada amongst many others.

cre Trending Stories
CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest