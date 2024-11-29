Advertisement
MONA SINGH

Mona Singh Wraps Up Final Schedule Of Her Untitled Project, Shoots In Freezing 1°C

Mona Singh braves freezing temperatures to wrap up the final schedule of her upcoming project in Amritsar, showcasing her dedication and hard work.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 29, 2024, 11:12 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Mona Singh Wraps Up Final Schedule Of Her Untitled Project, Shoots In Freezing 1°C (Image: @monajsingh/Instagram)

New Delhi: Mona Singh is once again showcasing her dedication and versatility, solidifying her position as one of the industry's most talented actresses. Known for her ability to seamlessly adapt to a wide range of roles across web series and films, Mona's commitment to her craft is unparalleled. A recent report reveals that the actress has been braving extremely cold temperatures to complete the final leg of her schedule for an upcoming project in Amritsar.

A source close to Mona shared, “Mona is a very hardworking actress, she is currently filming for her upcoming show in Punjab. She is shooting late at nights in very cold weather, despite it being 8 degrees in Amritsar. Even after knowing that temperature also drops up to 1 degree, Mona is very particular about still shooting and is about to wrap up her schedule soon.”

Her unwavering passion and work ethic continue to inspire, as Mona pushes boundaries to deliver exceptional performances. Fans are eagerly anticipating her upcoming projects, including the much-awaited Paan Parda Zarda, the web series Stardom (featuring Aryan Khan in his Hindi film debut), and Maa Kasum along with Kohhra Season 2. With each project, Mona Singh proves that hard work and dedication are the keys to her success.

