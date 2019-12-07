हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Monalisa

Monalisa goes without makeup in this picture- See inside

Bhojpuri sizzler Monalisa has shared a no make up look on Instagram. The actress never fails to treat her fans with pictures and videos from her personal and professional spheres.

Monalisa goes without makeup in this picture- See inside

New Delhi: Bhojpuri sizzler Monalisa has shared a no make up look on Instagram. The actress never fails to treat her fans with pictures and videos from her personal and professional spheres.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, "EveryDay Begins With An Act Of Courage And Hope: Getting Out Of Bed... #goodmorning #friends #offday #beinglazy."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Mona, who has rubbed shoulders with the A-listers in the Bhojpuri, is currently seen as currently seen in fiction drama 'Nazar' where she plays an evil force named Mohana.

Monalisa became a household name after she participated in the reality TV show 'Bigg Boss 10' where she got married to then-boyfriend Vikrant.

The Bhojpuri diva has had the opportunity of working with all the A-listers from the industry. She has several hit films and blockbuster dance numbers to her credit.

