Most Followed Female On Instagram, Selena Gomez Quits Social Media

The singer has beaten Kylie Jenner with her Instagram game! At the time of writing this article, Selena`s followers are 382 million while Kylie`s are 380 million.

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Feb 24, 2023, 12:19 PM IST|Source: ANI
New Delhi: Selena Gomez is the most-followed female celebrity on Instagram now! The singer has beaten Kylie Jenner with her Instagram game! At the time of writing this article, Selena`s followers are 382 million while Kylie`s are 380 million. Kylie was the most followed female on Instagram earlier. However, amid all this Selena announced that she is taking a break from Instagram.

Page Six reported that on Thursday, Selena went live on TikTok saying, "I`m very happy, I`m so blessed. I have the best friends and the best fans in the whole world and I just couldn`t be happier."

"I`m good, I love the way I am, I don`t care," she added."And yeah, I`m gonna be taking a second from social media `cause this is a little silly and I`m 30. I`m too old for this," she said further, adding, "I love you guys so much and I will see you guys sooner than later. I just have to take a break from everything."

This is not the first time that she would be taking a break from social media.

The singer has, in the past, on many occasions, taken a break from social media citing her mental health.

In 2014, she entered a mental health facility shortly after being diagnosed with lupus and later revealed she had also been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

