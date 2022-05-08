New Delhi: On Mother’s Day 2022, &TV actors who play the role of a mother open up about their special bond with their on-screen children.Mouli Ganguly (Mahasati Anusuya, Baal Shiv), Archana Shukla (Begum Noor Jahan Mirza, Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai? ), Himani Shivpuri (Katori Amma, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan), and Soma Rathod (Amma Ji, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai) convey their sentiments on Mother's Day 2022.

Mahasati Anusuya from Baal Shiv

Mouli Ganguly, aka Mahasati Anusuya from &TV's Baal Shiv, shares, "Motherhood is a feeling like no other. Mahasati Anusuya is a strong-willed mother who easily balances the responsibilities of herself and her son, Baal Shiv. My bond with Aan Tiwari (who plays Baal Shiv) extends beyond the set. We dance during breaks, create beautiful social media videos, rehearse our lines together and, most importantly, eat together. We care a lot for each other. This mother-son bond is unique, and I am grateful to God for the opportunity to portray the role of Baal Shiv's mother."

Begum Noorjahan Mirza from Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai?

Archana Shukla, aka Begum Noorjahan Mirza from &TV's Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai?, says, "Pawan Singh (Zafar Mirza) is one of the most diligent persons I've ever met, and we have a strong on-screen and off-screen bond. We are both constantly available for one another whenever the other requires assistance. Begum Noor Jahan Mirza is a caring and loving woman who enjoys spending time with her children, Zafar and his wife Sakina (Akansha Sharma), and her grandchildren, Zoya and Inam. Begum Noor Jahan Mirza may be a strict woman with rules for her family to follow, but her children are her life, making her the ideal mother and grandmother."

Katori Amma from Happu Ki Ultan Paltan

Himani Shivpuri, aka Katori Amma from &TV's Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, shares, "Yogesh Tripathi (Happu Singh) may be known as my on-screen son, but we enjoy a special mother-son bond even off the screen as well. Yogesh is a big foodie and loves the Daal Baati churma made by me. As a result, I cook it for him whenever I get the chance, and we eat it during our lunch intervals. He is someone with whom I can discuss a wide range of topics, including politics, law, current events, etc. Our bond is one-of-a-kind because we have a great lot of affection and concern for one another."

Soma Rathod, aka Amma Ji from Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai

Soma Rathod, aka Amma Ji from &TV's Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, shares, "The bond between me and Rohitashv (Manmohan Tiwari) is beyond anyone's imagination. Despite our 20-year age difference, we are closest friends and crime partners on set. Because of Rohitashv ji's seniority, I was first concerned about sharing the screen with him, but he quickly made me feel at ease, and the two of us got along seamlessly.

I've always been a joyful, free-spirited, and vibrant individual. Because of my role as Amma Ji in the programme, where no one dares to meddle with me, my comedic side has come out in the best possible way. In the programme, my character, Amma, is not just a supporting mother but also a supportive mother-in-law who is always there for her Bahu Angoori (Shubhangi Atre)."