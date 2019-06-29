Motherhood is like practicing yoga: Konkona Sen Sharma

Mumbai: Actress-director Konkona Sen Sharma equates the feeling of being a mother to practicing yoga.

The mother of one son told IANS: "I feel like essentially I am the same person and fundamentally my values have not changed because of motherhood. Motherhood is like practicing yoga. One can live life happily and completely without doing yoga, but if you experience it, a whole different world opens up."

Konkona spoke to IANS on the sidelines of the recent Kashish Mumbai International Queer Film Festival.

Considering she herself is a strong voice on gender equality, is she extra cautious about teaching her son about it?

"When it comes to teaching my son about gender equality, all I need to do is make him aware. When Haroon and I sit down and watch kids playing football at Juhu beach from our balcony, I asked him once, 'Why are only all the boys playing football, where are the girls?'

"Also, he loves wearing pink colour and I let him wear it in the house. When he went out wearing pink, he came back home saying, ‘Ma, you didn't tell me pink is a girls' colour!' We had a good laugh... I am keeping it easy and making him understand that you are a human first, before a man or a woman," she said with a smile.