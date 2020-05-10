Mother's Day 2020: Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and others wish 'most beautiful souls'

Mumbai: Social media today is brimming with lovely posts from celebs on the occasion of Mother`s Day. Stars such as Sanjay Dutt, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Ishaan Khatter, Abhishek Bachchan, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar, Karan Johar, Mahesh Babu, Yami Gautam and many others shared pictures with their beautiful mothers and expressed gratitude towards them.

We have collated the social media posts of these celebrities here. Take a look:

Salman Khan shared the teaser of his song ‘Tere Bina’ and wrote: "'Tere bina`... wishing all mothers a very happy Mother`s Day."

Priyanka Chopra wished her mother Madhu Chopra and mother-in-law Denise Jonas in a heartwarming post. "Happy Mother`s Day to all the maternal figures around the world. Today, we celebrate you. Love you, Mom."

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared an adorable photo of herself with Taimur and captioned it: "This pretty much sums up mother`s day and well... every other day with Tim #HappyMothersDay."

Alia Bhatt shared a picture of herself cuddling mother Soni Razdan.

Sanjay Dutt shared an old photo with mom Nargis Dutt and remembered her.

Anushka Sharma too shared pictures of her mother and mother-in-law. "Love you maa," she wrote.

Yami Gautam: "To the most beautiful relation ever created...my mumma."

Ananya Panday: "It`s clear where I get my crazy from happy Mama`s day to my Mama and all the beautiful mama`s out there #HappyMothersDay".

Neha Dhupia: "Not a single off day, not a moment when you have not been amazing, not a single problem when you have not come out shining, not a single dish that u cooked that has not been delicious, not a single time when u have not been there for me, not a single beat of my that was not for you."

Arjun Rampal: "She is the most beautiful soul. She is my Mom. Happy Mother`s Day to all you mothers out there. Thank you for just being you. ".

R Madhavan: "Happy Mother`s Day to the most dynamic women I have ever known.A Brave trendsetter who is responsible for the crazy respect and reverence I have for women. Love you Aamma..."

Taapsee: "Hmmm..... so that`s where I get it from #HappyMothersDay."

Mahesh Babu: "To the two guiding lights in my life... and to all the phenomenal mothers out there, Happy mother`s day !! Shine on bright"

Shilpa Shetty Kundra: "Making the decision to have a child - it is momentous. It is to decide forever to have your heart go walking around outside your body." Elizabeth Stone To the two halves of my heart Viaan & Samisha: You both complete me. I love you! Happy Mother`s Day... to me and to all those amazing mothers out there.”

Here’s what the other celebs posted:

Happy Mother's Day to all our readers!