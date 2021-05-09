हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mother's Day 2021: Kareena Kapoor calls mom 'The Rock of Gibraltar', posts adorable childhood picture

On the occasion of Mother's Day, Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram to share an unseen childhood pic of herself along with her mother Babita, and sister Karisma.

New Delhi: On the occasion of Mother`s Day, Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan on Sunday dig out a picture from her childhood days featuring her mother Babita Kapoor and elder sister Karisma Kapoor.

The 'Veere Di Wedding' star took to Instagram and relived her childhood days by sharing the picture with her fans as she celebrated the special day dedicated to moms.

In the picture, Babita is seen holding baby Kareena in her left arm as she rests the other hand on elder daughter Karisma. The trio is all smiling in the picture and while Babita smilingly looks at the lens, the sisters are seen lovingly glaring at each other.

Along with the picture, the 'Good Newzz' actor honoured her mom by referring to her as the `Rock of Gibraltar`.

In the caption, she wrote, "The Rock of Gibraltar with her cubs (with three red heart emoticons).

 

Celebrity followers including Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Manish Malhotra, and more than 1.3 lakh fans liked the post within half an hour of being posted.

On the work front, Kareena, whose last movie was `Angrezi Medium`, will next be seen in `Laal Singh Chadha`, co-starring opposite Aamir Khan. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the Bollywood flick is a remake of the Hollywood classic `Forrest Gump`. Apart from `Laal Singh Chaddha`, Kareena is also a part of ace filmmaker Karan Johar`s period epic `Takht`.

