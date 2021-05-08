Mother's Day 2021: Single moms of Bollywood who aced motherhood despite all odds!

New Delhi: It's no doubt that motherhood is a beautiful journey where one forms a bond of unconditional love with their child. The joy of taking care of a child, teaching, and nourishing them is almost unparalleled to any other experience.

All in all, motherhood is a rewarding journey filled with parental bliss and warmth. However, it can get exhausting as well even if mothers never let it show on their face. The 24/7 job of being the caretaker, juggling a job and household chores can all tire out a person.

It can especially be tough on mothers who single-handedly raise their children, not just because of their heavy responsibilities and duties but also the stigma attached to single mothers. However, single mothers still manage to break through all stereotypes and societal norms and ace at their job!

So, on the occasion of Mother's Day, let's take a look at the single moms of Bollywood who defied all norms and raised champions.

Sushmita Sen

The Miss Universe winner in 1994 had adopted a baby girl, Renee in 2000 in her 20s when she was single and unmarried. She later decided to adopt another baby girl Alisah in 2010. Sen single-handedly raised her children without a father and did a great job at it as well!

Neena Gupta

Bollywood actress Neena Gupta was often criticized for deciding to raise her daughter on her own. Her daughter Masaba, who is now a famous fashion designer, was the lovechild of West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards. The duo started dating in the 1980s and Masaba was born in 1989. However, after Neena and Vivian parted ways, Masaba was taken care of by Neena. Vivian was married at the time, Neena and he had dated and there was immense pressure on Neena to not go through with her pregnancy. However, she fought for motherhood and her child, rising above the norms.

Shweta Tiwari

The popular television actress has had a tumulous experience with marriage. Her last two marriages ended due to domestic violence and abuse claims and people on social media have often castigated her for marrying multiple times. The actress has a daughter from her first marriage and a son from the second. Despite all the criticism, she has managed to handle her showbiz career along with raising two kids wonderfully!

Pooja Bedi

Actress Pooja Bedi is the mother of Alaya F and Omar Furniturewala, who divorced her husband Farhan Furniturewala in 2003. In interviews, she has often spoken about how tough it was to get rid of the stigma attached to the divorcee label and how she struggled to make a name for herself in the industry.

Amrita Singh

The Ex-wife of Saif Ali Khan and mother of actress Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Khan, Amrita raised her kids as a single mom after her divorce. Sara shares a very close relationship with her mother and has often joked about how she wants to live with her mother forever! Amrita Singh has surely made sure her kids received tons of love and affection despite the temporary absence of their dad.

Here's wishing all moms a happy mother's day!