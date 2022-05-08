हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mother's Day

Mother's Day 2022: Vicky Kaushal shares unseen PICS from his wedding to wish mother, wife Katrina Kaif's mom

On Mother's Day, 'Raazi' actor Vicky Kaushal shared some unseen photos from his wedding ceremony to greet his mother and his wife Katrina Kaif's mom.

Mother&#039;s Day 2022: Vicky Kaushal shares unseen PICS from his wedding to wish mother, wife Katrina Kaif&#039;s mom
Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: Actor Vicky Kaushal's wish for his mother and mother-in-law on Mother's Day is all things love.

Taking to Instagram, Vicky took a stroll down memory lane and dropped a string of images from his wedding festivities with Katrina Kaif.

One picture features his mother Veena dancing her heart out during the baraat.

Another one shows Vicky and Katrina receiving blessings from the latter's mother Suzanne.

There's also one more image that is nothing less than a feast for the eyes. 

In that particular snap, Vicky's mom is seen giving a peck on his cheek. "Maava thandiya chhava (mothers are like cool shade.) #HappyMothersDay," he captioned the post.

Katrina, too, dropped a heartfelt post on Mother's Day. On Sunday, she took to Instagram and posted adorable pictures with her mother and mother-in-law. "Mother's Day," she wrote alongside the post.

Vicky and Katrina exchanged vows in a grand yet intimate ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021. On the work front, Vicky will be seen in director Laxman Utekar's yet-to-be-titled film with Sara Ali Khan and Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur'.

Katrina, meanwhile, is busy with 'Tiger 3' that also features Salman Khan. She also has Gurmmeet Singh's 'Phone Bhoot' that also stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will also star in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa', which will also feature Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.

Mother's DayVicky KaushalMother's day wishesMother's Day message
