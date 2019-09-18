Mouni Roy and Kareena Kapoor Khan's pic on 'DID 7' sets is unmissable!

New Delhi: Kareena Kapoor Khan's maiden innings as a judge on dance reality show 'Dance India Dance' (DID) season 7 has been a successful one so far. Recently, 'Made In China' actors Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy visited the show to promote their venture.

And how can anyone not click a picture with the very stunning and 'sabki favourite' Bebo? Mouni, who looked equally gorgeous in Indian attire posed for a few clicks with Kareena and shared them on social media.

She wrote in the caption: “Stuunnnning isn’t she !?

#bohotsaarapyar

#aapesabkisabsefavoriteho

#MADEINCHINAonDID”

'DID' season 7 features Kareena, choreographer Bosco Martis and rapper Raftaar as judges.

'Made In China' is a comedy venture helmed by Mikhil Musale and produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films. The movie features Rajkummar Rao, Mouni Roy, Boman Irani and Paresh Rawal in pivotal parts.

It is slated to hit the screens on October 25, 2019.