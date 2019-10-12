Mouni Roy dances to 'Nari Nari' with ace choreographer Melvin Louis—Watch

New Delhi: Mouni Roy has carved a niche for herself in the film industry and has interesting projects up her sleeve. The actress, who made her Bollywood debut last year with Akshay Kumar's 'Gold', will next be seen in 'Made in China'. The film's quirky trailer was unveiled a couple of days back and left us laughing.

Two days ago, its song 'Nari Nari' had taken the internet by storm.

In her latest Instagram post, Mouni can be seen dancing to the song with ace choreographer Melvin Louis. Their rendition of the song will leave your jaws on the floor!

The caption is, “Can we please ignore the fact that I don’t remember one single step and thinking really hard & dancing all of it except the hook step maybe

@melvinlouis please teach me properly with a lot of time next time

Thank you for your version of #NariNari

Where s yours ?

@ruelhiphop”

Check out the video here:

'Made in China' stars Rajkummar Rao opposite Mouni and is helmed by Mikhil Musale.

It will hit the screens on October 25, 2019.