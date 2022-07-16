NewsLifestylePeople
MOUNI ROY

Mouni Roy flaunts her bare back with a blanket wrapped around her, check hot pics from Maldives!

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar got married on January 27, 2022, in Goa's Hilton resort. They had two kinds of wedding - first as per Malayali rituals, later Mouni Roy turned into an ethereal Bengali bride, looking simply breathtaking. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Jul 16, 2022, 09:24 AM IST

Trending Photos

New Delhi: Actress Mouni Roy has set the internet on fire with her stunning photos from the Maldives. In the gorgeous set of pictures, Mouni can be seen posing in a backless avatar with a white blanket wrapped around her. 

In the caption, Mouni wrote: My corner of the sky. Well, the stunning visuals with a picturesque backdrop make her post-frame-worthy. Mouni Roy is an avid social media user who keeps her Insta fam updated with regular posts. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

She also shared another cosy picture with hubby dearest Suraj Nambiar. Mouni and Suraj Nambiar got married on January 27, 2022, in Goa's Hilton resort. They had two kinds of wedding - first as per Malayali rituals, later Mouni Roy turned into an ethereal Bengali bride, looking simply breathtaking. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

On the work front, Mouni will be seen playing the antagonist in this sci-fi thriller part 1 of the trilogy announced by Karan Johar some years back. Last month, director Ayan Mukerji took to his Instagram handle and shared a motion poster starring Mouni, introducing her character as 'Junoon'.

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji's film brings together newlyweds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt for the first time on-screen. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, South legend Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy play pivotal parts in this movie by Dharma Productions. 

The film's production began about five years ago. 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' is the first instalment of a proposed three-part series.

Brahmastra Part 1, after much delay, will release in multiple languages on September 9, 2022.

Mouni RoyMouni Roy hot picsMouni Roy picsMouni Roy newsmouni roy in maldivesMouni Roy photos

