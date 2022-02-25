हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy, hubby Suraj Nambiar visit Sadhguru's ashram, carry home 'precious conversations': Pics

Naagin actress Mouni Roy recently made her way to Sadhguru's ashram with her husband Suraj Nambiar to seek the spiritual leader's blessings.

Mouni Roy, hubby Suraj Nambiar visit Sadhguru&#039;s ashram, carry home &#039;precious conversations&#039;: Pics
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Mouni Roy who embarked on a new journey with her partner Suraj Nambiar recently had a spiritual awakening as well as she sought blessings from the renowned spiritual teacher Sadhguru. The actress shared several pictures from her meeting with Sadhguru on Instagram along with her husband Suraj.

Through her caption, she hinted that she had several interesting and deep spiritual conversations with Sadhguru. Mouni was seen wearing a beautiful red saree, twinning with Suraj who had donned a red kurta and white leggings.

Mouni also vlogged her trip to the ashram and shared a short video detailing all that she saw.

Take a look at the pictures:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

 

For the unversed, Sadhuru's ashram is located on the foothills of the Velliangiri Mountains outside the city of Coimbatore in the state of Tamil Nadu.

Coming to Mouni, the actress got married to her longtime beau Suraj Nambiar on January 27 and jetted off to Kashmir for their honeymoon.

On the work front, Mouni Roy will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s ‘ Brahmastra’ which is slated to release on September 9, 2022. The actress will be playing an antagonist in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer.

