Mouni Roy marries Suraj Nambiar in South Indian ceremony - check wedding photos!

New Delhi: And the journey begins! Actor Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar have tied the knot at a dreamy wedding as per Malayali rituals in Goa. Thanks to social media for giving a glimpse into the dreamy wedding of Mouni and Suraj. As per the viral pictures and videos on the internet, the two got hitched on Thursday morning as per the Malayali rituals in Goa.

Mouni, who belongs to a Hindu Bengali family, looked resplendent in a broad red-bordered white saree which she accessorised with heavy gold jewellery inclusive of customised matha patti, broad bangles, heavy jhumkis, a heavy bridal choker set teamed with a Ganapati-style heavy pendant set and a broad waistband.

Keeping her makeup subtle, the ‘Naagin’ star accessorized her hair in a gorgeous white gajra running through her long braid.

Meanwhile, Suraj who belongs to a Malayali family sported a tanned brown colour kurta with traditional white dhoti.



The intimate ceremony was attended by the couple’s family members and close friends. Mouni’s close friends from the entertainment industry including Arjun Bijlani, Mandira Bedi, Manmeet Singh from Meet Bros musical duo and Aashka Goradia also attended the ceremony.