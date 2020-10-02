हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mouni Roy oozes oomph in a bikini, her 'happy dance' from the Maldives goes viral - Watch

On the work front, Mouni Roy has 'Brahmastra' lined-up for release. 

Mouni Roy oozes oomph in a bikini, her &#039;happy dance&#039; from the Maldives goes viral - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Mouni Roy has a massive fan following on social media. Her fun-loving posts on Instagram often hog the limelight making her one of the most sought-after celebs on the networking site. 

She is currently in the Maldives and shared her 'happy dance' video on Instagram recently. Mouni Roy can be seen flaunting her svelte figure in a stunning blue bikini. Take a look here: 

On the work front, Mouni has 'Brahmastra' lined-up for release. 

Fans are now eagerly waiting for her next big film 'Brahmastra' which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. Mouni was last seen in 'Made In China' opposite Rajkummar Rao. 

'Brahmastra' happens to be the first part of the trilogy, produced by Dharma Productions. The film will hit the screens next year. Mouni, who won a million hearts as 'Naagin' in small screens will be seen playing a negative role in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'. 

 

