Mouni Roy performs aarti with husband Suraj Nambiar at mata ki chowki – WATCH!

NEW DELHI: Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar exchanged wedding vows in a Bengali and a South Indian style wedding ceremony in Goa, on January 27.

Now, a video has gone viral on social media where Mouni can be seen performing aarti with her husband during mata ki chowki which took place at her Bengaluru house.

Few pictures from the mata ki chowki has also been shared by the fanpages where Mouni can be seen having some conversation with her mother-in-law.

In another picture she can be seen posing for the shutterbugs with her husband.

Clad in a traditional wear, the newlywed couple looked cute as ever.

The Naagin actress got married to her Dubai based businessman beau Suraj last month and soon after the marriage, they jetted off to Kashmir for their honeymoon.

On the work front, Mouni Roy will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra,’ which is slated to release on September 9, 2022. The actress will be playing an antagonist in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer.