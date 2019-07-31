close

Mouni Roy shows how to amp up your outfit with bold red lips—Pic proof

The right kind of red lip shade can accentuate your entire wardrobe and this picture is solid proof of it.

Mouni Roy shows how to amp up your outfit with bold red lips—Pic proof

New Delhi: The popular telly face Mouni Roy made a smashing debut in tinselville last year with Reema Kagti's 'Gold' starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role. The film did well at the Box Office and opened several doors for the television's favourite Naagin.

Mouni has some plum deals in her kitty and makes sure to remain one of the most sought after B-Town celebs on social media as well. Her pictures and videos often keep the fans elated.

In one of her recent Insta posts, the stunner of an actress can be seen posing in a royal blue top with flower motifs on sleeves. The enchanting look is highlighted with her bold red lips.

Check it out here:

The right kind of red lip shade can accentuate your entire wardrobe and this picture is solid proof of it.

On the work front, she was last seen in John Abraham starrer 'RAW'—Romeo Akbar Walter. The bong beauty will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's directorial 'Brahmastra' where she is set to entice the audience in a negative role. This is the very first time that the Bong beauty will essay a grey shade character.

The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles with megastar Amitabh Bachchan playing a pivotal part. The movie is slated to hit the screens in 2020.

Also, she has a rom-com titled 'Made In China' with Rajkummar Rao which is directed by Mikhil Musale and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films.

 

 

 

