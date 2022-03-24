हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy sits on hubby Suraj Nambiar's lap, teases mushy pic on Instagram!

Mouni married longtime boyfriend Suraj Nambiar in Goa's Hilton resort on January 27, 2022.

Mouni Roy sits on hubby Suraj Nambiar&#039;s lap, teases mushy pic on Instagram!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Mouni Roy and hubby Suraj Nambiar are doling out major couple goals to their fans. Recently, Mon dropped a cosy picture with her husband on the Instagram story and looks like, they are chilling at the beaches. 

Mouni Roy sat on Suraj's lap in the photo and the caption read: Hap Hap Happy to be back @nambiar13. After their gala wedding on January 27, 2022, Mouni and Suraj celebrated their first Holi together with much fun and frolic. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

After solemnising their wedding as per Malayali rituals, Mouni Roy turned into an ethereal Bengali bride, looking simply breathtaking. Mouni married longtime boyfriend Suraj Nambiar in Goa's Hilton resort.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Mouni Roy's wedding was attended by family and close friends including Mandira Bedi, Aashka Goradia, Meet Bros Manmeet Singh with his wife, Arjun Bijlani, Rahul from DID fame among other celeb buddies.

Suraj is a Dubai-based businessman and banker. Mouni ushered in her 2021 New Year celebrations in Dubai with Suraj and his fam-jam, reportedly. 

He hails from Bangalore and studied investment science and International management at Stanford University.

 

