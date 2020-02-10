Mouni Roy sizzles in a candy pink tube dress and shows how to look glam-up for party!

New Delhi: Mouni Roy, who gained immense popularity after featuring in Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms' 'Naagin' went to enter the showbiz world with Akshay Kumar's 'Gold' in 2018. Her style game has always been on point and often her fans on social media eagerly await to check her fresh posts.

Mouni, in her recent bunch of pictures, can be seen donning a shiny candy pink tube dress. She glammed it up with a tan coloured overcoat, looking simply stunning. She captioned it as, "Neither Betty nor Veronica️."

The 'Naagin' of small screens enjoys over 11.3 million followers on Instagram, making her a popular social media celeb.

Her style can surely inspire a few to take some tips on how to dress-up for a glam night out or a party.

On the work front, Mouni was last seen in 'Made In China' opposite Rajkummar Rao. Next, she will be seen in 'Brahmastra' which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.

'Brahmastra' happens to be the first part of the trilogy, produced by Dharma Productions. The film will hit the screens next year. Mouni, who won a million hearts as 'Naagin' in small screens will be seen playing a negative role in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'.