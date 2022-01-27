Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar wedding: Union Minister Smriti Irani drops a post, says ,'this girl...'

MUMBAI: Popular actor Mouni Roy on Thursday (Jan 27) tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend and Dubai-based entrepreneur Suraj Nambiar in Goa. The 36-year-old took to Instagram and shared pictures from the ceremony, where she was seen in a red-and-white saree, while Nambiar wore a beige kurta and lungi. "We are married! I found him at last... Hand in hand, blessed by family and friends, We are married! Need your love and blessings... 27.01.22. Love, Suraj and Mouni," Mouni wrote in the caption.

Nambiar shared the same photos and wrote in the caption, "Married my best friend and the love of my life. Feel like the luckiest man alive." The two got married in a traditional south Indian wedding ceremony. The ceremonies were attended by her close pals from the entertainment industry, including Mandira Bedi and Arjun Bijlani.

Union Minister Smriti Irani, who had worked with Roy in the popular 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi', also extended her greetings to the couple. "This girl came into my life 17 years ago... They claimed she was a novice then but such was her wisdom that she brought warmth and much joy along with the life lessons she infused amongst those who are lucky to have her as a friend, as family.

"Today she begins a new journey, may all the Gods be kind and bless her with happiness, prosperity and good health. For the boy, well, you are one hell of a lucky man. God bless @nambiar13 , Love you @imouniroy," Irani wrote.

Mouni actor replied to Irani and wrote she wished she could attend her wedding.

On Wednesday, Mouni and Suraj Nambiar's haldi ceremony's photos had found its way to the internet and gone viral. The actress looked radiant in a yellow lehenga and was seen dancing and posing with her beau. It is to be noted that until now, both Mouni and Suraj had remained tight-lipped about their relationship.

