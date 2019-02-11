Mouni Roy turns up the heat in her latest photoshoot—See pics

New Delhi: Bong beauty Mouni Roy is known for turning heads whenever she makes an appearance. The stunning actress swooned into the big screens with 'Gold' starring Akshay Kumar last year. She earned rave reviews for her part and bagged some plum deals in her kitty as well.

Mouni has a solid Insta presence and keeps her social media game on point! Recently, she posted some pictures and looks like it was part of some photoshoot. Check out the clicks here:

She rocked her modern-chic avatar. The young actress has put on a stylish attire by FancyPantsTheStore and Bershka Collection.

She is often spotted donning a fashionably forward look.

Much ahead of her maiden venture, the actress bagged her second film. She will be seen in Dharma Productions' much talked about trilogy's first part 'Brahmastra'. The film is helmed by Ayan Mukerji and has a dreamy ensemble cast. Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan will be seen sharing the screen space together for the first time in the film.

She also has 'Made In China' opposite Rajkummar Rao.