Mouni Roy's easy-breezy beige dress sets the mood for a perfect weekend – Pics

New Delhi: She lit-up the small screens for the longest time and turned heads as a 'Naagin' in Ekta Kapoor's superhit fiction show. Telly star turned Bollywood actress Mouni Roy is one popular celebrity on social media, who enjoys a massive evergrowing 10.5 million followers list on Instagram alone.

Mouni Roy in her recent posts, shared her look wearing an easy-breezy beige coloured dress by Rhea Pillai Rastogi. The frills and cuts of the dress are perfect in setting the mood for the upcoming weekend party if planning any.

Mouni, who is known to be a voracious reader, often pens her thoughts in captions. This time she wrote: Let the blank pages listen to you , coz no one listens better , write yourself a letter, what matters is the size of your heart & strength of your character; dear me you are in the making ..dear me I ll make you proud.

Quite poetic, right?

On the work front, Mouni was last seen in 'Made In China' opposite Rajkummar Rao. Next, she will be seen in 'Brahmastra' which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.

Mouni will be seen playing a negative role in 'Brahmastra' which is being helmed by Ayan Mukerji. The first part of the trilogy is produced by Dharma Productions. The film will hit the screens next year.