Mouni Roy's 'unnecessary' car video is breaking the internet – Watch

On the work front, Mouni Roy was last seen in 'Made In China' opposite Rajkummar Rao.

Mouni Roy&#039;s &#039;unnecessary&#039; car video is breaking the internet – Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Mouni Roy, a famous face on television and movies is an avid social media user as well. Her massive followers of over 11.2 million on Instagram proves her rising popularity on social media platforms.

In her recent post, Mouni shared a video from her car with music playing at the backdrop. The stunning actress captioned the post as, “unnecessary”.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

unnecessary

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on

The video has fetched 755, 659 views so far.

In her next post, she shared pictures from a famous fine-dining place 'Mint Leaf of London' in Dubai. The stunner wore a sheer black dress and paired it with long boots.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Crème brûlée and groot and I at random. Thank you xx • • • Style my @anusoru  @mirrorthestore

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on

On the work front, Mouni was last seen in 'Made In China' opposite Rajkummar Rao. Next, she will be seen in 'Brahmastra' which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.

'Brahmastra' happens to be the first part of the trilogy, produced by Dharma Productions. The film will hit the screens next year.

Mouni, who won a million hearts as 'Naagin' in small screens will be seen playing a negative role in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'.

 

 

 

 

