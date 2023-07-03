Moushumi Chatterjee Gets Nostalgic, Recalls 'Rimjhim Gire Saawan' With Amitabh Bachchan

Mumbai: Actor Moushumi Chatterjee recalled working with megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the film 'Manzil' and shooting for the song, 'Rimjhim Gire Saawan'. She said, "Shooting the iconic song 'Rimjhim Gire Saawan' with Amitabh Bachchan for the movie Manzil was an experience I'll never forget! During the shoot, if I ever fell a bit behind while dancing, Mr. Bachchan would slow down to match my pace. We bravely faced the real rains in Mumbai while shooting this song"

"It was pouring relentlessly for three days, and waterproof liners were non-existent back then! So, my makeup would smudge with every rain-soaked shot, and the following laughter would echo on the set. The rain was so fierce, we couldn't even hear the music! They showed us something like a handkerchief, which meant the song started. They signalled 'cut', which meant stop. From sipping cutting chai at the hotel, to arriving at the location drenched in wet clothes, that journey holds a special place in my heart," she added.

On the work front, she is known for working in films such as 'Bhola Bhala', 'Prem Bandhan', 'Ghar Parivar', 'Prateeksha', 'Udhaar Ki Zindagi'. She appeared as a celebrity guest on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.



